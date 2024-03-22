Dhananjaya, Kamindu guide Sri Lanka out of hole against Bangladesh in 2nd session

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh to reach 217-5 at tea Friday on the opening day of the first Test.

De Silva hit an unbeaten 83 and Mendis added 75 with both still at the crease at the break in Sylhet.

Their 160-run stand helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious 57-5, after Bangladesh’s pacers made early inroads.