Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat against Kolkata in IPL final

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday.

Former champions Hyderabad won a virtual semi-final against Rajasthan Royals two days ago at the same venue in Chennai to make their third IPL final.

Hyderabad's only title in the world's most lucrative T20 tournament came in 2016 under another Australian, David Warner.

Cummins, for whom Hyderabad paid $2.5 million in the auction, eyes a third major crown inside a year after he led Australia to both the world Test championship title and an ODI World Cup triumph in 2023.