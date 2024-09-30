India’s Jaiswal hits rapid fifty after Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a quickfire half-century after spinner Ravindra Jadeja took his 300th wicket to bowl out Bangladesh for 233 on day four of the rain-hit second Test in Kanpur on Monday.

In reply, India raced to 138-2 at tea off 16 overs after Jaiswal smashed 72 off 51 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, in a record start to the innings

India brought up their hundred off 61 balls, the fastest in Test history, beating the 74 balls they faced to reach the mark against the West Indies last year.