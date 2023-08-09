A SWOT analysis on who should be Bangladesh’s next ODI captain

Anyone who has done a major or minor in management or has had a course in management is familiar with SWOT Analysis. SWOT is an acronym which stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.

Management professionals often use this analysis on businesses. It’s done before taking important business decisions such as introducing a new product in the market or before starting an entrepreneurial venture. It provides the decision maker with important information and helps them take the best possible decision.

Although it’s primarily used in businesses, SWOT analysis is also a proven method to help individuals make informed decision.