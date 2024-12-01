Debutant Bethell leads England to eight-wicket win over New Zealand

England blazed to an eight-wicket victory in the first Test against New Zealand Sunday, knocking off their 104-run target in just 12.4 overs of their second innings.

After bowling out New Zealand for 254 on day four in Christchurch, debutant Jacob Bethell scored the winning run to reach a maiden Test 50 off 37 deliveries with eight fours and a six. Joe Root was not out 23 off 15 balls at the other end.

"Very happy with the way we performed throughout the week," said England captain Ben Stokes after his side took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

"Our bowlers were relentless throughout."

New Zealand resumed on 155-6 in their second innings, a lead of four runs, and frustrated England for more than two hours to reach 254, a lead of 103.

Daryl Mitchell, 31 overnight, scored a defiant 84 and put on a stubborn 13-over partnership for the last wicket worth 45 runs with Will O'Rourke (five not out).