Zakir nears century but Bangladesh lose way in post-lunch session

Debutant Zakir Hasan reached 82 as Bangladesh went into the tea break on the penultimate day of the first Test against India on 176-3, chasing 513 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

After not losing a wicket in the morning session, Bangladesh lost three wickets in the post-lunch session, losing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali and Liton Das for 67, five and 19 runs respectively.

But Zakir’s resilience is keeping Bangladesh somewhat in the contest, as the hosts need another 337 runs to pull off an incredible win with four sessions to go.