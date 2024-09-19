Ton-up Ashwin lifts India to 339-6 against Bangladesh

A counter-attacking century from Ravichandran Ashwin pulled India to 339-6 on day one of the first Test after Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud rattled the hosts with four wickets on Thursday.

India slipped to 34-3 inside the first hour of play in Chennai then 144-6 in the second session before Ashwin, on 102, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 86, put on an unbeaten stand of 195 runs.

Hasan had vindicated skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to field first in overcast conditions, striking early with three wickets and took one more after lunch.

The tourists, fresh from their 2-0 sweep in Pakistan, are looking for their first-ever Test win against India.

Chennai-born Ashwin and the left-handed Jadeja -- India's go-to spinners -- blunted the Bangladesh bowling, to the delight of the home fans.

Ashwin, 38, reached his sixth Test ton in 108 balls with 12 boundaries, removing his helmet and raising his hands to soak in the crowd's cheers.

Hasan ripped through the Indian top-order including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- both scoring just six runs -- to leave the hosts at 34-3 inside the first hour of play.