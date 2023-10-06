Bangladesh start World Cup with an eye on semi-final

Over the last few years Bangladesh have earned respect in the ODI circuit as a formidable side especially at home but they failed largely in the big stages and to establish themselves as a powerhouse. Shakib al Hasan led side will face the biggest test and the opportunity to establish that as they start their World Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday at Dharamsala.
They will lock horns with their Asian foes Afghanistan at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium and the match will begin at 11:00 am Bangladesh time.
Under any circumstances the opening match of a World Cup exerts extra pressure and this one is even so as both the dark horses of the tournament will be keen to start in a winning way.
Despite a super show from Shakib in bat and bowl Bangladesh did not have a great tournament in England back in 2019 winning just three matches and ended on 8th position out of 10 teams.
Bangladesh, however, did well in ODIs in the next four years finishing in third in the ICC Super League to qualify for the big tournament easily.
Now, their coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes his charges have the capacity to reach the semi-final by winning four to five matches in the group stage where all 10 teams will face each other once.
“We all want to win the World Cup but as you rightly asked me realistically is that if we win 4-5 games, we give ourselves a chance to get into the semi-final of the knockout stage - that's our first aim. I think we have a good enough team to do that - our first aim is to get to the semi-final stage,” said the coach at a press conference ahead of their opening match at Dharamsala on Friday.
Bangladesh cricket faced tumultuous times even before leaving the country as their most experienced batter Tamim Iqbal was axed from the side. Tamim, who had announced his retirement during a series against Afghanistan a few months ago was asked to return by the country's prime minister, does not have talking terms with his once ‘best-friend’ Shakib and many feel the coach and captain did not want to see him on the big stage. The cricketing arena erupted with Tamim and Shakib’s reciprocal interviews in the media.
When asked about the issue Hathurusingha ducked it by saying he only discusses batting, bowling and captaincy with Shakib but also mentioned they now have some good options in the opening slot.
Litton Kumer Das was horribly out of form but got a good fifty in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka while young Tanzid Hassan picked up two good innings against Sri Lanka and England. Mehidy Hasan has also been in good touch with the bat and the off-spinner may open in some matches.
“We have a few options. So, we will be in a better place to make that decision tomorrow morning. You will see tomorrow who will work out if we bat first and if you bat second then who will go out together,” said the Bangladesh coach.
Bangladesh will miss their key fast bowler, Ebadot Hossain, but their attack is still formidable with the mix of experience and youth both in spin and pace department. The coach said that he and the captain will plan to deploy their attack according to the opposition, condition and situation.
The coach was also open about the team combination and will finalise the playing eleven of the first game in the morning of the game day.
“The wickets look really good for one day cricket - I thought it was a very firm wicket, with a nice covering of grass. I think it's a really good sporting wicket. Expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning and see the wicket again because the curator said that he will do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket,” said Hathurusingha.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib were members of Bangladesh’s under-19 World Cup winning team and the coach believed that experience would boost the team.
“They will bring so much positivity to the group, because they have done it in the past and bring a lot of energy. And I'm excited for the whole team and even for my staff, because the World Cup for everybody is every four years and this is one of the biggest events in the ICC calendar and we all have high hopes and want to enjoy it.”
Supporters are the biggest asset in Bangladesh cricket and mostly they inspire the team in numbers, However, despite being the neighbouring country, most Bangladeshi fans are yet to reach Dharamsala for the long tournament. The coach admitted they will miss the crowd.
“We love to have that crowd support, but what it is - It is a long way to come over here and it's a beautiful place to come and anyone who is fortunate enough to come over here – it is one of the most picturesque venues in world cricket, so they will miss that opportunity, but whoever comes will have a good time.”
Before the tournament Hathurusingha in an interview asked anybody who has a big dream of Bangladesh doing well in the World Cup to "wake up". His comment punched the balloon of many hopeful supporters and created controversy but the coach said he did it to keep the pressure off his charges.
“People can dream, people can aim, people can have goals. Whatever the word you use, it is the same thing. We're trying to have a good World Cup and win matches. That's the main aim for me. As I just said, our aim is to get into the semi-final, that can be a dream or can be an aim - doesn't matter,” said the former Sri Lankan international.
Indeed, whether the people dream or not, the matches will be decided on the field but the millions of Bangladesh fans will not stop dreaming and keep faith in Tigers. Let’s see how they repay that in the field in the next one and a half months.