Bangladesh start World Cup with an eye on semi-final

Over the last few years Bangladesh have earned respect in the ODI circuit as a formidable side especially at home but they failed largely in the big stages and to establish themselves as a powerhouse. Shakib al Hasan led side will face the biggest test and the opportunity to establish that as they start their World Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday at Dharamsala.

They will lock horns with their Asian foes Afghanistan at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium and the match will begin at 11:00 am Bangladesh time.

Under any circumstances the opening match of a World Cup exerts extra pressure and this one is even so as both the dark horses of the tournament will be keen to start in a winning way.