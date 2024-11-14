Maiden century by Varma gives India unbeatable lead over South Africa

Tilak Varma hit a maiden international century as India beat South Africa by 11 runs in the third Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old left-hander made an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls in an Indian total of 219-6.

South Africa were restricted to 208-7, giving India an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

"I was waiting for this for a long time, coming back after injury," Varma told host broadcaster SuperSport, referring to a hand injury which restricted his playing time in 2024.

Varma epitomised the "fearless cricket" espoused by captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Promoted to number three in the batting order, he faced the third ball of the match after Sanju Samson was bowled for a second successive duck by Marco Jansen.