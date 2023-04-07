Bangladesh need 138 runs to win Ireland Test

Ireland could add only six runs to their overnight score in the first session of the fourth day before losing their final two wickets to set Bangladesh a 138-run target to win the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed the wickets of both overnight batters, Andy McBrine and Graham Hume, to bundle out Ireland for 292 in their second innings. McBrine finished on 72 and Hume made 14.
Ebadot finished on 3-37 while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-90.
Tamim Iqbal (seven) and Liton Das (17) have come out to begin Bangladesh's chase and have raced to 23-0 in three overs.
In the previous day, Ireland lost just four wickets in three sessions and scored 259 runs to lead Bangladesh by 131 runs at stumps.
Ireland’s recovery after getting reduced to 27-4 at stumps on Day 2 was led by Lorcan Tucker’s (108) maiden Test century and Harry Tector’s 56.
On Day 4, spinners Taijul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz started the proceedings for the Tigers.
The spinners kept it tight for a few overs but couldn’t break McBrine and Hume’s resistance. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan then brought Ebadot into the attack and the pacer struck in his first over, beating McBrine’s bat to crash into his off-stump.
Three overs later, it was Hume’s turn to depart as Ebadot produced an edge of his willow which Liton behind the stumps received gleefully.
Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 214 in the first innings. In reply, Bangladesh posted 369 to take a 55-run first innings lead.