Bangladesh need 138 runs to win Ireland Test

Tamim Iqbal (seven) and Liton Das (17) have come out to begin Bangladesh's chase and have raced to 23-0 in three overs.

In the previous day, Ireland lost just four wickets in three sessions and scored 259 runs to lead Bangladesh by 131 runs at stumps.

Ireland’s recovery after getting reduced to 27-4 at stumps on Day 2 was led by Lorcan Tucker’s (108) maiden Test century and Harry Tector’s 56.

On Day 4, spinners Taijul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz started the proceedings for the Tigers.