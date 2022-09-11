England creep in front after skittling South Africa out for 118

On a day of tumbling wickets, seamer Ollie Robinson took five for 49 as England skittled South Africa out for 118 on the third day of the third test at The Oval on Saturday, before grinding their way to 154 for seven in reply, a lead of 36 runs.

England had been looking to seize control of what has become a three-day test after the first day was washed out by rain and the second cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But after winning the toss and bowling South Africa out cheaply, England also struggled with the bat and had only a narrow advantage at the close.

Ben Foakes was not out on 11 and Robinson was on three when the umpires brought play to a halt due to bad light, after South African left-arm paceman Marco Jansen almost matched Robinson with the ball, taking four wickets for 34 runs.