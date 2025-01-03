Rohit-less India 57-3 as Australia assert early control

India lost three wickets and Virat Kohli had a huge let-off as Australia's fearsome attack made early inroads during the first session of the decisive fifth and final Test on Friday.

Batting on an overcast day after Jasprit Bumrah -- who replaced the dropped Rohit Sharma as captain -- won the toss, the visitors crawled to 57-3 by lunch at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli was on 12 after KL Rahul (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) were removed by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland respectively.