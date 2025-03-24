Physician says, Tamim still not out of danger

The condition of cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to hospital after falling ill suddenly, is still critical. He developed chest pains while playing a match of Dhaka Premier League for Mohammedan at BKSP today, Monday

He was then taken to Fazilatunnesa Hospital nearby. Although a stent was placed in his heart after a blockage was found there, the complications have not resolved yet, said the hospital’s medical director Rajib.

With an update on the latest status of Tamim’s treatment he told journalists, “All the necessary treatment procedures have been completed. By the grace of Allah, his condition is favourable.”