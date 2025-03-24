Physician says, Tamim still not out of danger
The condition of cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to hospital after falling ill suddenly, is still critical. He developed chest pains while playing a match of Dhaka Premier League for Mohammedan at BKSP today, Monday
He was then taken to Fazilatunnesa Hospital nearby. Although a stent was placed in his heart after a blockage was found there, the complications have not resolved yet, said the hospital’s medical director Rajib.
With an update on the latest status of Tamim’s treatment he told journalists, “All the necessary treatment procedures have been completed. By the grace of Allah, his condition is favourable.”
“He suffered a heart attack. He went through an angiogram, angioplasty and stent placement for that. It has been performed very smoothly and efficiently. This block in his heart is completely gone now,” he added.
Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim participated in the toss against Shinepukur match this morning at BKSP ground no. three. When he felt ill after that, he was given first aid at BKSP itself.
Later, a block was found in his heart when he was taken to the hospital. His block has been removed under the supervision of cardiologist Moniruzzaman Maruf at Fazilatunnessa Hospital.
However, mentioning that the complications have not been completely resolved yet, physician Rajib said, “He was in a bit of a critical condition. Even after the stent placement, he is still is under observation. And the critical condition has not been resolved yet, it will take some time.”
However, he also had some words of hope for Tamim while asking everyone for prayers, “We are hopeful that he will be able to recover.”
The BCB board of directors’ meeting scheduled today has been postponed at the news of Tamim’s illness. BCB president Faruque Ahmed and other directors have rushed to the hospital already. Tamim’s wife Ayesha Siddiqui and his brother Nafees Iqbal are at the hospital.