The ‘haut spirit’ of ‘Mankading’ steals spotlight again

According to the MCC law 41.16.1, it is stated that, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

Seems very normal. But in old days, this mode of dismissal was viewed with disdain. In the feudal era, the lords used to bat while the workers toil themselves with bowling. Hence, it was expected the fielding side keeping their emotion in check and even allow the lords to breach the laws like backing up few feet at the non-striker.

With common sense this is ridiculous to even let such actions go unpunished in a competitive game. People get out stumpings for mere milimeters as is during the run-outs. But the Lords thought it was against the ‘spirit of game’, to run-out a batter who illegally backed up. The whole thing, like many other affairs, is intertwined with feudal attitude, racism and colonialism. The name ‘Mankading’ bears this dark history.