The ‘haut spirit’ of ‘Mankading’ steals spotlight again

Cricket is a ridiculous game. The game is the symbol of Victorian spirit, nurtured by elitists for years while in the other hand it became a people’s game, a source of unbridled joy for masses. In a sense the game is pre-modern that retains bucolic, social essence of amity while on the other hand it has been the conduit of nationalism and even jingoism with the drive of belligerence.
Cricket is the only pre-industrial game that remains as the major international game. With the ubiquitous commercialisation, the winner takes it all attitude the sport emphasis on result like any other game.
However, it also carries some baggage of feudal principles. Despite the change of eras, some still boasts the game as the custodian of Victorian moral that is basically to keep social segregation.
And a certain kind of run-out gives these people a chance to uphold their moral which is nothing but ridiculous and racist.
On Saturday, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud during his bowling stride for the fourth bowl of the 46th over saw the non-striker Ish Sodhi backing up too much. The young bowler had the mind not only to spot but also effected the run-out by breaking the stumps on bowling action.
According to the MCC law 41.16.1, it is stated that, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."
Seems very normal. But in old days, this mode of dismissal was viewed with disdain. In the feudal era, the lords used to bat while the workers toil themselves with bowling. Hence, it was expected the fielding side keeping their emotion in check and even allow the lords to breach the laws like backing up few feet at the non-striker.
With common sense this is ridiculous to even let such actions go unpunished in a competitive game. People get out stumpings for mere milimeters as is during the run-outs. But the Lords thought it was against the ‘spirit of game’, to run-out a batter who illegally backed up. The whole thing, like many other affairs, is intertwined with feudal attitude, racism and colonialism. The name ‘Mankading’ bears this dark history.
Thankfully, after many years ICC acknowledged the fact that the mode of dismissal is nothing but a run-out and no-longer an unfair play.
However, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das decided to rescinded the appeal and call back Ish Sodi on Saturday. The custodians of Victorian morals jumped with joy; others felt irked.
The smiling embrace between Sodhi and Mahmud may become an image for the moral merchant in the forthcoming years, but it is also a portrayal of human idiosyncrasy.
Litton not only denied the young bowler from getting justice but also put himself in the risk of losing the match. What will Bangladesh do, say, in a vital World Cup match? Upholding the ‘spirit’ and lose the match?
Like Mohammad Rafique denied the success-monger country its first win in Tests? Like Courtney Walsh denying West Indies in a crucial World Cup tie and never to play in any final of the big event?
Not only the history put them in the footnote, the modern philosophy pities them as victim of elitist propaganda.
Litton, sadly, included himself in that sorry bracket and set an unwanted precedent for the future Bangladeshi cricketers.