Tanzim Sakib apologises to BCB over controversial Facebook posts

National cricket team’s pacer Tanzim Hasan has apologised over his controversial statuses posted on social media, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations committee head Jalal Yunus told journalists today.
“We’ve talked with Tanzim from the cricket operations committee over the issue. Media department also contacted him. We informed him of the matter. His comment regarding the Facebook posts was he didn’t mean to hurt anyone. He posted those statuses on his own. He did not target anyone or anything. He is sorry if the posts hurt anyone,” Jalal Yunus told journalists at the media plaza in Sher e Bangla National Stadium.
Of the statuses that went viral, one demeaning working woman drew the most controversy.
Jalal Yunus said Tanzim told BCB that he can never have any misogyny since his mother is a woman too.
We told him to remain cautious in the future. We will keep an eye if he makes any such posts in the futureJalal Yunus
“We told him to remain cautious in the future. We will keep an eye if he makes any such posts in the future,” Jalal Yunus said.
“He told us he would refrain from posting such things in future,” he added.
Jalal Yunus said BCB would arrange a psychiatrist for Tanzim if required.
“If he has any such problem, we would provide him assistance,” he said.
Not only misogynistic ones, Tazim posted controversial statuses such as singing the national anthem and observing national days are not permissible according to religion.
Asked about these statuses, Jalal Yunus said, “He is sorry, as he once said sorry. He meant it.”
Tanzim took two vital wickets after scoring an unbeaten 14 off just eight balls to help Bangladesh clinch a win against India in the Asia Cup in his debut ODI match.
Later some of his old Facebook statuses drew huge flak from netizens.
It was found according to a viral screenshot that on 9 September 2022, Tanzim wrote, “"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured,"
Tanzim posted on Facebook last year, "If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is harmed. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the modesty is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."
In the last para of the post he added, “Henceforth, in order to maintain dignity, let the women remain submissive to their husbands and stay at home like a queen. Rather than losing afterlife by chasing after the worldly life, let the mothers and sisters stay at home, serve the children and husband to earn blessings from both the worldly and the afterlife, Inshallah.”