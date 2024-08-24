Ton-up Mushfiqur drives Bangladesh to 389-6 in first Test

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim struck a solid 101 to take Bangladesh to 389-6 at lunch Saturday on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 37-year-old took two off part-time spinner Agha Salman to complete his 11th Test century, and first against Pakistan.

The visitors are now 59 runs shy of Pakistan's first innings total of 448-6 declared.