India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday to finish undefeated in their nine matches in the league stage at the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer (128 not out) and KL Rahul (102) powered the hosts to 410-4 before nine different bowlers were used to dismiss the Dutch for 250 in the tournament's last group stage match in Bengaluru.

India play New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Australia and South Africa clash in the second semis the next day