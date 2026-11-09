Sylhet Test
West Indies declare at 398/6, Bangladesh needs 369 to win
The West Indies declared their second innings at 398 for six on the fifth morning of the second Test in Sylhet, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 runs to win.
Bangladesh had taken a 30-run lead in the first innings after scoring 386 in reply to the West Indies’ 356. The visitors therefore finished 368 runs ahead overall, leaving Bangladesh needing 369 to win the match.
The West Indies batted for 10 overs on the fifth morning before declaring. Bangladesh now have the remainder of the day to chase the target, while the visitors must dismiss all 10 batters to secure victory.
Bangladesh made an early breakthrough when play resumed, with Nayeem Hasan dismissing overnight centurion Kavem Hodge in the second over of the day. Hodge, who had been unbeaten on 140, added two runs before being caught by Hasan Mahmud at fine leg for 142.
Mehedi Hasan Miraz then removed Justin Greaves, trapping him leg before wicket for nine off 16 balls. The West Indies were 369 for five at that point.
Shamar Joseph was sent in early to accelerate the scoring but managed only one run off three balls. He attempted to hit Nayeem over the top but was caught by Tanzid Hasan at long-off. Nayeem claimed his second wicket as the West Indies reached 372 for six.
Joshua Bishop joined Aamir Jangoo at the crease. Both batters adopted an attacking approach, looking to add quick runs. Bishop was given a reprieve when he hit a slog-sweep towards midwicket, but Miraz could not complete the catch after running some distance towards the ball.
The West Indies continued to score quickly, taking their total to 398 for six before declaring.
Before the start of play, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons had acknowledged the challenge of batting in the final innings of a Test on the fifth day. He said the pitch remained good for batting, with no unusual bounce or turn, and that Bangladesh would assess the first hour before deciding how to approach the day.
“You never want to lose a Test match; you try to save it,” Simmons said.
Hodge had said the West Indies would look to build a substantial lead, progressing over by over and session by session before deciding when to declare.
Bangladesh’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket remains 215, against the West Indies in 2009. They have never chased down a target of more than 200 in a Test.
Brief scores
West Indies: 356 and 398/6 declared (Kavem Hodge 142; Nayeem Hasan 2 wickets, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 1 wicket).
Bangladesh: 386.
Target for Bangladesh: 369 runs.