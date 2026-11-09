West Indies declare at 398/6, Bangladesh needs 369 to win

The West Indies declared their second innings at 398 for six on the fifth morning of the second Test in Sylhet, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 runs to win.

Bangladesh had taken a 30-run lead in the first innings after scoring 386 in reply to the West Indies’ 356. The visitors therefore finished 368 runs ahead overall, leaving Bangladesh needing 369 to win the match.

The West Indies batted for 10 overs on the fifth morning before declaring. Bangladesh now have the remainder of the day to chase the target, while the visitors must dismiss all 10 batters to secure victory.