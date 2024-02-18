Mustafiz didn't suffer internal injury: Cumilla Victorians

Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman was taken to nearby Imperial Hospital as he sustained a serious injury in his head during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today, Sunday.

Following a CT scan, Cumilla Victorians said Mustafiz didn't suffer internal injury. His injury was only external.

In a statement given by Cumilla Victorians, the team's physio Zahidul Islam said, "After carrying out scan we have come to know that his injury is only external. The surgical team has given stitches for external wound. There is no internal bleeding. He will remain under observation."