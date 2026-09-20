Asian Games
Bangladesh to face Pakistan for bronze after losing to India in semi-final
India: 195/4 in 20 overs. Bangladesh: 81 in 15.4 overs. Result: India won by 114 runs.
From the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates to Karogi Sports Park in Japan, Bangladesh faced India in the semi-finals of two different tournaments in two different countries within a span of 10 days.
And, the result was the same.
Just as in the Women’s Asia Cup, Bangladesh lost to India in the Asian Games semi-final today, Sunday. Chasing Harmanpreet Kaur’s side’s total of 195 for four, Nigar Sultana’s team lost by 114 runs.
The defeat has knocked Bangladesh out of the gold medal race in Asian Games cricket. However, their medal hopes remain alive. Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.
Just like Bangladesh lost in Dubai on 10 September, almost the same scene unfolded today on Japanese soil. In that match 10 days ago, Shafali Verma had played a major role in helping India post 149 runs. The right-handed batter scored 64 off 40 balls.
Today, it was Shafali again who contributed more than half of India’s total. India scored 195 for four in 20 overs, with Shafali remaining unbeaten on 100 off 49 balls.
The run chase, however, played out somewhat differently. In the Asia Cup match, Bangladesh batted the full 20 overs but were restricted to 109 for seven, losing the match by 40 runs.
Today, Bangladesh’s innings did not last the full 20 overs, nor did their total cross 100. They were bowled out for just 81 in 15.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 114 runs.
Earlier today, Pakistan lost the first semi-final of the Asian Games women’s cricket tournament to Sri Lanka by eight wickets. After Fatima Sana’s side posted 177 for four, Sri Lanka chased down the target for the loss of two wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka and India will play for the gold medal on 22 September. Bangladesh and Pakistan will contest the bronze medal match on the same day.