Bangladesh to face Pakistan for bronze after losing to India in semi-final

From the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates to Karogi Sports Park in Japan, Bangladesh faced India in the semi-finals of two different tournaments in two different countries within a span of 10 days.

And, the result was the same.

Just as in the Women’s Asia Cup, Bangladesh lost to India in the Asian Games semi-final today, Sunday. Chasing Harmanpreet Kaur’s side’s total of 195 for four, Nigar Sultana’s team lost by 114 runs.