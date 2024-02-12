Najmul Hossain made captain in all 3 formats
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has declared Najmul Hossain Shanto as the new captain of Bangladesh in all the three formats of the game. Besides, former captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain has been appointed the new chief selector.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons following a meeting of the board of directors today, Monday.
Najmul Hossain will replace Shakib Al Hasan as captain in all three formats of the game.
Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said during a TV interview that he did not want to remain as the captain of the team anymore after the ODI World Cup, held last October.
However, there was a confusion whether he referred to all formats or the ODI format only. Nazmul was skipper of the Bangladesh side in two World Cup matches against India and Australia in Shakib’s absence.
Nazmul also captained the Bangladesh side in the home Test series against New Zealand. He also led the squad in Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand as Shakib Al Hasan was not available at the time.
The left hand top order batsman also led the team in the first ever Test victory against New Zealand at home. Bangladesh also beat New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time in ODI format. Later, Bangladesh also won a T20I match against the Kiwis during the New Zealand tour under Najmul Hossain’s captaincy.