Najmul Hossain made captain in all 3 formats

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has declared Najmul Hossain Shanto as the new captain of Bangladesh in all the three formats of the game. Besides, former captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain has been appointed the new chief selector.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons following a meeting of the board of directors today, Monday.

Najmul Hossain will replace Shakib Al Hasan as captain in all three formats of the game.