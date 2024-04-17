Powell ‘whispering in Narine’s ears’ for T20 World Cup return

The 35-year-old announced his international retirement in 2023, four years after he last played a T20 for the West Indies.

But with the World Cup in June hosted by the West Indies, together with the United States, Powell hopes his countryman will have a change of heart.

“For the last 12 months I’ve been whispering in his ears, he’s blocked out everyone,” Powell, who plays for Rajasthan, said.

Powell hopes that Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran, fellow West Indians in the IPL, “can crack his code”.