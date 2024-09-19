Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against India in an overcast Chennai on Thursday in the first of two Tests.

Bangladesh are fresh from a historic 2-0 Test sweep in Pakistan but they have never beaten India in 13 attempts.

The visitors have included three seamers including new pace sensation Nahid Rana, who bowled at speeds of over 146 kph (90 mph)in Pakistan.

"There is moisture on the wicket and we will like to use the conditions," Najmul said at the toss.

"It looks hard and will be good for the seamers in the first session."

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.