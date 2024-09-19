Chennai Test
Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against India in an overcast Chennai on Thursday in the first of two Tests.
Bangladesh are fresh from a historic 2-0 Test sweep in Pakistan but they have never beaten India in 13 attempts.
The visitors have included three seamers including new pace sensation Nahid Rana, who bowled at speeds of over 146 kph (90 mph)in Pakistan.
"There is moisture on the wicket and we will like to use the conditions," Najmul said at the toss.
"It looks hard and will be good for the seamers in the first session."
India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returns to the Test team for the first time since he nearly died in a car crash in 2022.
Virat Kohli is also back for his first Test since facing South Africa at Cape Town in January, having missed India's 4-1 home series win against England for the birth of his second child.
Rohit said he would also have fielded first had he won the toss, admitting the "conditions will be challenging".
India have included three fast bowlers and two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
It is a first Test for new India coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid, who ended his tenure by winning the T20 World Cup in June.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)