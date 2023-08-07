Pakistan appoints former great Inzamam as new chief selector

Pakistan appointed former cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as their new chief selector on Monday, giving him the task of picking squads for the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup later this year.

The 53-year-old replaces Haroon Rasheed, who was shown the door after a change in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set-up two months ago.

In a PCB press release, Inzamam said the new job was challenging.

"Heading the selection committee is a tough job, but it will be more challenging this time with Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner," he was quoted as saying.