Australia win 2nd Test against England, lead Ashes 2-0

Australia won a rancourous second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that was super-charged by the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

But it was the dismissal of Bairstow shortly before lunch on the last day that lit the blue-touch paper on this match and incited the fury of the usually sedate Lord's crowd.