New Zealand rescued a draw on the final day of the first India Test in Wellington on Monday, surviving 120 overs in a fighting display to finish 239-5 at the close.

India had declared their first innings on a mammoth 720-9 midway through the fourth day with a lead of 352 runs after New Zealand made 368.

On a lifeless Basin Reserve pitch, Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out) batted India into submission.

The two-Test series moves to Christchurch on Friday with all to play for in the decider.