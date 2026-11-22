Wellington Test
India post record 720-9 as Pant hits 128; New Zealand struggle
India scored the highest innings total in Test matches in New Zealand on Sunday, declaring at a mammoth 720-9 on Sunday midway through the fourth afternoon of the first Test in Wellington, after Rishabh Pant's blistering 128.
New Zealand were 33-1 in their second innings at tea, with captain Tom Latham falling in the first over, needing another 319 runs to avoid an innings defeat with four sessions to go.
Henry Nicholls was 21 not out and Devon Conway on 12 at the break after Latham registered a dreaded "pair" of ducks, out for nought second ball for the second time in the game when he edged Jasprit Bumrah to Pant.
India surpassed the previous record for Tests in New Zealand, the hosts' 715-6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.
It was the 18th highest innings in Test history.
Dhruv Jurel was the last man out, stumped from the bowling of Glenn Phillips for a brisk 78 off 79 balls.
Pant was the star of the morning, falling off the last ball before lunch as India reached the break on 629-6.
The diminutive wicketkeeper brought up his hundred by lofting Glenn Phillips over long-off for six, before kissing the badge of his helmet and pointing to the sky.
It was his ninth hundred in Test cricket, and included 10 fours and six sixes.
Pant had been 55 not out overnight alongside Anshul Kamboj, who was yet to score but took on the role of aggressor with a flurry of lofted drives and outright slogs.
He fell for a swift 38 from 42 balls, hitting six fours and a six, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease and prompting Pant to come out of his shell.
He whacked Phillips out of the Basin Reserve ground, the ball seen running down neighbouring Cambridge Terrace alongside the Sunday morning traffic.
Jurel was 32 not out when Pant was dismissed on the brink of lunch, caught by Nathan Smith at deep midwicket from Rachin Ravindra's bowling after facing 153 balls.
Ravindra ended with 2-44 from 10 overs, while Glenn Phillips took 3-154 in 24 overs.
Seamer Jacob Duffy conceded the second most runs in an innings by a bowler in New Zealand Test history, returning 1-201 from 33 overs.
Each of India's top five batsmen had scores of 80 or higher, the first time that has happened in a Test.
KL Rahul made 136 opening the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 85.
Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 and Shubman Gill 98, before Pant's hundred on day four.