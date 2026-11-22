India scored the highest innings total in Test matches in New Zealand on Sunday, declaring at a mammoth 720-9 on Sunday midway through the fourth afternoon of the first Test in Wellington, after Rishabh Pant's blistering 128.

New Zealand were 33-1 in their second innings at tea, with captain Tom Latham falling in the first over, needing another 319 runs to avoid an innings defeat with four sessions to go.

Henry Nicholls was 21 not out and Devon Conway on 12 at the break after Latham registered a dreaded "pair" of ducks, out for nought second ball for the second time in the game when he edged Jasprit Bumrah to Pant.