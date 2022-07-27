Sri Lanka declare on 360-8, set Pakistan 508-run target

Dhananjaya de Silva completed a century before Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 360-8 to hand Pakistan a mammoth victory target of 508 in the second Test on Wednesday.

Vice captain De Silva hit 109 and put on 82 runs for the eighth wicket with Ramesh Mendis, who was unbeaten on 45, after the hosts resumed Day 4 on 176-5 in Galle.

De Silva was run out at the non-striker’s end and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne called his batsmen back in the second session of play.