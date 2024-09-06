We strive to play with the same intensity: Rishabh Pant

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Pant said that teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions since they are well accustomed to the pitch. He added that Team India focusses only on their own standards and how they can improve.

“Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions because they are accustomed to the wickets. However, as the Indian cricket team, we focus solely on our own standards and how we can improve. Regardless of the opposition, we strive to play with the same intensity and give our hundred percent every single day,” Pant was quoted as saying in a release from Jio Cinema.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from 19 September to 12 October, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan could feature.