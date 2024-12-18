Bangladesh clinch T20I series beating West Indies by 27-run

Taskin Ahmed spearheaded a superb bowling effort as Bangladesh defended another modest total to claim a series-clinching 27-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20 International of a three-match series at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Tuesday.

After the tourists were limited to 129 for seven, medium-pacer Taskin claimed two early wickets and then returned to seal victory in the 19th over when he dismissed all-rounder Akeal Hosein, who fell for 31 to a catch at backward-point just as he was threatening to win the match off his own bat as the West Indies were folded for 102.