New Zealand led by 243 runs at the end of day three of the second Test against India on Sunday, after visiting seamer Akash Deep was ruled out due to a concussion.

Rachin Ravindra was on 46 and Daryl Mitchell five as New Zealand reached 133-3 at stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah took 2-34 from 12 overs after enduring the longest dry spell in his Test career, going 292 balls without a wicket during this series.

India were without Deep after his stellar 5-99 in the first innings, replaced by Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI after he suffered a concussion while batting.

Deep was hit on the helmet twice in an over by Kyle Jamieson and initially passed two head assessments by doctors, but was later ruled out after feeling symptoms in the pavilion.