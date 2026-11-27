New Zealand fight back to post 246-5 against India on day one
New Zealand fought to 246-5 at stumps Friday on the first day of the second Test against India, surviving a tricky day on a green seaming pitch.
Tom Blundell made a scrappy unbeaten 117-ball 53 in his 50th Test and Glenn Phillips was 36 from 64 balls at the end of the day in Christchurch.
Fast bowler Akash Deep was the best of India's bowlers taking 2-52 from 21 overs on a day their seam attack struggled to bowl threatening line or length.
Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler without a wicket.
There was plenty of help in a green pitch captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl on after winning the toss -- India's 10th toss win in 12 matches on their tour to New Zealand.
But his bowlers were guilty of not threatening the stumps enough throughout the day.
"Overall, it was quite good, but we could have done a bit better," Deep said of India's bowling performance.
"My self-realization was about how much I could force the batter to play.
"In my first spell of 5-6 overs, I tried to ensure the batter had to play 80 to 90 per cent of the balls."
The Hagley Oval pitch had long and dense grass coverage, leading both captains to expect pace and bounce throughout the Test.
Blundell battled early, leaving well on length while holding his defensive shape so as not to nick several balls that went past his outside edge.
He picked his moments to counterpunch, cutting through the offside when offered width.
Blundell initially combined for a 74-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, the two coming together with New Zealand in bother at 110-4 midway through the middle session.
Mitchell was out for 31, innocuously steering a Washington Sundar offspinner to Dhruv Jurel at leg slip.
Phillips then joined Blundell for a 62-run partnership in the last 20 overs.
Blundell was dropped on 49, edging to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, but he couldn't hold on to a difficult chance diving to his left.
"I think we did well to come back from where we were," Blundell said.
"The conditions are not easy out there. It's a wicket that I felt personally that you're never in.
"The ball's still doing quite a bit towards the end, so I think we'll take that today."
New Zealand captain Tom Latham made 59 earlier in the day, coming off two two-ball ducks in the drawn first Test in Wellington.
He made the most of a reprieve on 29 to make his 32nd Test 50.
He was removed caught behind from the bowling of Deep in the second session, a prodding defensive stroke only finding the edge as the ball nipped off the seam.
Henry Nicholls fell the next over, poorly pulling Anshul Kamboj to Deep on the fine leg boundary for 16.
Rachin Ravindra was also caught behind from Deep for 0, his third dismissal in three innings edging into the cordon.
Devon Conway was out for 31 with the last ball before lunch, lbw to debutant Gurnoor Brar.
India made one change to their starting side from the Wellington draw, offering a debut to speedster Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand named an unchanged team.
New Zealand are third in the World Test Championship standings entering the match, while India sit fourth.