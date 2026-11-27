New Zealand fought to 246-5 at stumps Friday on the first day of the second Test against India, surviving a tricky day on a green seaming pitch.

Tom Blundell made a scrappy unbeaten 117-ball 53 in his 50th Test and Glenn Phillips was 36 from 64 balls at the end of the day in Christchurch.

Fast bowler Akash Deep was the best of India's bowlers taking 2-52 from 21 overs on a day their seam attack struggled to bowl threatening line or length.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler without a wicket.

There was plenty of help in a green pitch captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl on after winning the toss -- India's 10th toss win in 12 matches on their tour to New Zealand.