Sri Lanka declare on mammoth 591-6 in first Ireland Test

Sadeera Samarawickrama celebrated his return to Test cricket with a maiden hundred as Sri Lanka declared on 591-6 on day two against Ireland in Galle on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who last featured in a Test in 2017, hit an unbeaten 104 against tired Irish bowlers who toiled in hot conditions.

It was the first time a Sri Lankan wicketkeeper has made a century in Test-match cricket in seven years, the previous being Kusal Perera in 2016.