2nd Test
Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final Test against Australia in Galle on Thursday.
The hosts made three changes to the side that lost the first Test by an innings and 242 runs last week -- Sri Lanka’s heaviest defeat in Test cricket.
Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka who missed the first Test because of a groin injury is back in the side. Also coming in are off-spinner Ramesh Mendis and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.
Oshada Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando were left out.
Australia handed a debut to all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who can bat in the lower middle order and bowls left-arm spin.
Off-spinner Todd Murphy was left out from the side that won the first Test.
Dimuth Karunaratne is playing in his 100th and final Test match after the opening batsman announced he will retire after the match.
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)