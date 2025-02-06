Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final Test against Australia in Galle on Thursday.

The hosts made three changes to the side that lost the first Test by an innings and 242 runs last week -- Sri Lanka’s heaviest defeat in Test cricket.

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka who missed the first Test because of a groin injury is back in the side. Also coming in are off-spinner Ramesh Mendis and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.