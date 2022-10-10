New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice from late December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday, more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns.

Pakistan authorities fumed after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi in September last year.

Monday's announcement follows visits by Australia and England in recent months, part of Pakistan's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended following terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.