New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

"New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and will provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action," said PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.
England completed their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years earlier this month, playing seven Twenty20 internationals, and will return in December to play three Tests.
New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs from December 27 to January 15, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs in April-May.
"The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats and the extent of the challenge that awaits us," said David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive.