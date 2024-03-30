Sri Lanka 214-2 after Karunaratne, Mendis fifties

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis each hit a fifty to guide Sri Lanka to 214-2 by tea on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The duo helped the tourists build on a solid start after electing to bat first in Chittagon with a 114-run partnership for the second wicket.

Karunaratne fell for 86 shortly before tea, but Mendis continued his effort to remain unbeaten on 65 alongside former captain Angelo Mathews, one not out.

