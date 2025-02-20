ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday in Dubai.

Bangladesh batted first and posted 228 riding on a hard-fought ton of Towhid Hridoy. He scored 100. Jaker Ali scored 68. In the sixth wicket stand, Jaker and Towhid added 154 runs after Bangladesh lost 5 for 35 runs.

Mohammad Shami bagged five for 53.

In reply, India chased the target riding on the ton of Shuvman Gill. India chased the target in 47 overs. Gill remained unbeaten for 101.