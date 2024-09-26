BCB won’t take responsibility for Shakib’s security: Faruque Ahmed 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has no capacity to ensure personal security of any particular cricketer, says its president Faruque Ahmed.

He made the statement at a press conference on Thursday, hours after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his desire to play his last test cricket match at Mirpur in Dhaka subject to assurance of his security.

Speaking to the media at Kanpur in India, Shakib hoped to play the final test of his career at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur against South Africa next month. He also announced his retirement from T20I cricket.