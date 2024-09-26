BCB won’t take responsibility for Shakib’s security: Faruque Ahmed
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has no capacity to ensure personal security of any particular cricketer, says its president Faruque Ahmed.
He made the statement at a press conference on Thursday, hours after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his desire to play his last test cricket match at Mirpur in Dhaka subject to assurance of his security.
Speaking to the media at Kanpur in India, Shakib hoped to play the final test of his career at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur against South Africa next month. He also announced his retirement from T20I cricket.
The BCB held a board meeting later. While briefing the media after the meeting, BCB president Faruque Ahmed said, “The security issue is not in our hands. He himself has to take a decision in this regard, and the board cannot comment further on this. The BCB has no capacity to provide personal security to any particular individual.”
Still, Faruque expressed his sincere wish that Shakib would play the last test of his career at home.
He also explained that the BCB is not a security agency like the police, or Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and that the security issue should be settled at the high-level in the government.
Regarding his retirement, the BCB president said, “Shakib is going through a tough time in his life. I did not try to convince him. He felt it was the right time to retire, and I respect his decision. I do not have much to say here.”
Shakib was elected a member of parliament in January this year. Since the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, he refrained from returning home. However, he played test matches for Bangladesh in Pakistan and is currently with the team for the test series in India.
Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has faced various forms of pressure throughout his career. The last two months have been particularly challenging as he was accused in a case related to the murder of a garment worker during the recent mass uprising.
Speaking at a press conference in Kanpur, India on Thursday, he said the situation in Bangladesh has changed, but he has managed to keep his focus on the field.
"It is a completely different scenario. A lot has changed in the country, and it was beyond our control," Shakib told the media.
When asked about how he has maintained focus during infavourable circumstances, Shakib said, "It is tough... Very tough. How I’m maintaining focus… only Allah knows. I do not actually know it."
Regarding the lawsuit against him, Shakib said, "As you mentioned, there is a case. Everyone has their rights, but you are all aware of what kind of case this is, where I was during the incident, and what I was doing. So, I will not talk much in this regard."
Shakib was also fined Tk 5 million for alleged manipulation in the stock market. Referring to the issue, he said, "Throughout my life, I have never actually traded shares on my own. If anyone claims it, I will be happy to see the evidence."