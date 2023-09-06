Shakib-Mushfiq complete 50-run stand

Naseem drops Shakib
Naseem returns to the attack
Pakistan fans will heave a sigh of relief as Naseem returned to the attack in the 18th over after earlier leaving the field after hurting his shoulder while fielding.
Naseem conceded just three runs in his returning over as Bangladesh moved onto 87-4 after 18 overs.
Shakib hits Faheem for boundary
Faheem Ashraf conceded just seven runs in his first three overs. The left-arm pacer finally conceded a boundary in his fourth over, courtesy of Shakib.
Shakib took a couple of steps and then cut the ball through the gap for a welcome boundary.
Bangladesh made six runs from the 16th over and reached 78-4.
First look at spin
Pakistan introduced its only front-line spinner in the match, Shadab Khan, in the 15th over.
Mushfiq greeted him with a sweep shot that sent the ball to the ropes for four runs. The over yielded five runs in total.
After 15 overs, Bangladesh are 72-4. Shakib and Mushfiq are trying to rebuild the innings and are batting at 14 and 13 respectively.
28
After 28 ODIs, Bangladesh lost more than three wickets in the 1st powerplay
Pakistan pacers dominated the early exchanges
Bangladesh reach 49-4 after 1st powerplay
Bangladesh are on all sorts of trouble after the first 10 overs of their innings.
The Pakistan pace trio did exactly what they are known for and that is running through the opposition's top-order in the 1st powerplay.
Miraz, Litton, Naim and Towhid have already returned to the pavilion, with rauf taking two wickets and Afridi and Naseem striking once each.
The scoring rate for Bangladesh is just below five runs per over but for the next 10-15 overs or so, Shakib and Mushfiq won't be too worried about that as their primary focus would be to build a partnership and rescue Bangladesh from the risk of an early capitulation.
For Pakistan, the 1st powerplay went exactly as how they would've hoped for with the only drawback being the injury to Naseem.
Rauf uproots Towhid
Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket inside the 1st powerplay as Towhid Hridoy got beaten by the extra pace of Rauf and lost his middle-stump.
The ball darted back in after pitching and went through the gap between the bat and pad.
Towhid's lean run in the Asia Cup continues as this time he could muster only two runs.
The experienced duo Shakib and Mushfiq are at the middle now and the they have a monumental repair job ahead of them.
Naim throws away his wicket
For the third straight match Naim threw away his wicket in the 20s, this time getting dismissed by Haris Rauf after scoring 20 off 25 balls.
Naim, who had four boundaries already, tried to pull a short delivery from Rauf. But he top-edged the ball and the bowler took a simple return catch to reduce Bangladesh to 45-3 in 7.3 overs.
Towhid Hridoy joins Shakib in the middle.
Naseem Shah hurt
Trouble for Pakistan as pacer Naseem landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save boundary and has seemingly hurt his shoulder.
Naseem was lying still on the ground for a minute or so, before gingerly walking off the field with the Pakistan physio.
Naim finished the seventh over with a splendid boundary through the leg-side as Bangladesh reached 44-2 after seven overs.
Shakib off the mark with a four
Shakib flicked a ball to the on-side for a boundary to get off the mark in the last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Naseem.
After six overs, Bangladesh are 36-2.
Afridi gets Litton
Litton threw away a great start, edging a widish delivery from Afridi to the wicketkeeper, finishing on 16 off 13 balls.
After two wicketless overs, Afridi showed why he is considered the most lethal bowler in 1st powerplay, dismissing a dangerous looking Litton in the fifth over.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan now joins Naim as Bangladesh on 31-2 after five overs.
Litton dealing in boundaries
Litton Das is dealing in boundaries right now. The right hander hit Naseem for a couple of gorgeous boundaries through the off-side to move on to 16 off 11 balls. Litton has scored all of his runs through fours.
Naim also hit a four earlier in the fourth over which yielded 13 runs as the Tigers have reached 26-1 after four overs.
Naim, Litton start well against Afridi
Naim and Litton hit one boundary each against Pakistan's strike bowler Afridi in the third over.
Naim first flicked Afridi through the leg-side for his first runs in the match and when gave the strike over to Litton, the right took a couple of steps down the wicket and guided the ball through a gap in the of-side for four runs.
After three overs, Bangladesh are 13-1.
Golden duck for Miraz
Miraz, centurion of the last match, saw the other side of the coin against Pakistan as he is gone for a golden duck.
It was an innoccous looking first ball from Naseem Shah, which was directed at Miraz's pads. But the right hander fended at the ball and it went straight into the hands of Fakhar Zaman.
Litton Das replaced Miraz in the middle. The right-hander got off the mark with a well-timed boundary through the off-side as Bangladesh reached 4-1 after two overs.
Naim survives Afridi's 1st over
Shaheen Afridi beat Naim's outside edge in his first ball, hit him on the pads on the second ball. But the left-hander did well to cope with the remaining four deliveries as Bangladesh survived the first over without losing a wicket or scoring any runs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi starts proceedings with Naim on strike
Bangladesh stick with Miraz and Naim as openers
With Litton Das returning, there were questions whether the batter will return to his usual position at the top of the batting line-up.
But the management has decided to stick with the opening pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim, who yielded 60 runs against Afghanistan in the last match.
A minute's silence observed for Heath Streak
Both teams observed a minute's silence ahead of the match for former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak, who recently passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Streak was also the fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Toss
Shakib Al Hasan's winning streak continues as he won his third straight toss in the Asia Cup and for the third straight time opted to bat first.
Tigers up against favourites Pakistan
After overcoming the group-stage hurdle with one win and one defeat, Bangladesh will face their biggest test so far in the Asia Cup 2023 when they take on one of the hosts Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Bangladesh will have to contend with the fiery Pakistan pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nasseem Shah and Haris Rauf. And the Bangladeshi bowlers will have to cope against the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmad.