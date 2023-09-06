Shakib-Mushfiq complete 50-run stand

Bangladesh are on all sorts of trouble after the first 10 overs of their innings.

The Pakistan pace trio did exactly what they are known for and that is running through the opposition's top-order in the 1st powerplay.

Miraz, Litton, Naim and Towhid have already returned to the pavilion, with rauf taking two wickets and Afridi and Naseem striking once each.

The scoring rate for Bangladesh is just below five runs per over but for the next 10-15 overs or so, Shakib and Mushfiq won't be too worried about that as their primary focus would be to build a partnership and rescue Bangladesh from the risk of an early capitulation.

For Pakistan, the 1st powerplay went exactly as how they would've hoped for with the only drawback being the injury to Naseem.