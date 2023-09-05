Bangladesh set for the Shaheen-Babar test

According to the tournament schedule, India and Pakistan, who are in Group A, will be seeded as A1 and A2 respectively and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who are in Group B, will be seeded as B1 and B2 respectively in the Super 4 phase regardless of whether they top their group or finish as runners-up.

If the third team in Group A and B, Nepal and Afghanistan respectively, qualify for the Super 4, they would take the seed of the team that they replace.

Meaning, if Afghanistan defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing match by a huge margin, they will knockout the co-hosts’ and take their seed of B1.

This means that on Wednesday, Bangladesh are certain to begin the business end of the competition, the Super 4 phase, with a match against the other host of the tournament, Pakistan, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.