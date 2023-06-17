Litton confident of winning home and abroad sans big names

Bangladesh Test captain Litton Kumer Das said his young team is now confident of winning home and abroad even without the big names like Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.
Bangladesh clinched an empathic 546-run win against Afghanistan in their one-off Test match in the fourth morning of the match on Saturday and Litton believes his team is capable of winning Tests.
Litton was captaining the side as their regular captain Shakib al Hasan missed the Test and the Tigers also missed the service of experienced opener Tamim Iqbal. But Litton quickly reminded the side clinched a historic Test away victory against New Zealand last year without those two big names.
“Without Shakib bhai and Tamim bhai we won in New Zealand with a young team. When we won a Test abroad our confidence grew. Everybody started keenly waiting for the next opportunity of playing a Test match. We will not get our three-four senior players after two to three years. If we cannot handle that from now on it will be tough if the change suddenly occurs.
“It would be better had they [Shakib and Tamim] played here, but it does not mean we are unable to come back from there. Our batting order and pipeline is gradually improving. All the newcomers have abilities.”
Litton started his journey as a captain in the most emphatic style and not only the big margin of victory but also the way his teammates performed in all three disciplines made him extremely satisfied.
Litton, who also did the wicketkeeping, was extremely aggressive as it was seen at times five to six players were stationed at slip cordon. Bowlers bouncing to terrorise the opponent batters and some of the balls carrying through to the keeper at a shoulder height thrilled the spectators.
‘’ I enjoyed the captaincy very much. The bowlers helped me a lot… from behind the wicket I saw the bowlers carrying the ball, going through to slips. I had great fun keeping it. Whenever I am captain, I feel good that there is always a chance of picking up wickets,” said a jovial Litton who normally is known as reticent.
“Whenever you have good batters and bowlers the job of captaincy becomes easy. The way Najmul and Mahmudul attacked as a captain I thought it built the base of the match. I thought we were going to be in a strong position although we were supposed to post a big score in the first innings. Due to some silly mistakes we failed to do,’’ Litton praised his young batters.
But the most striking thing was the bowling of Bangladesh pacers who not only picked up 14 out of 19 wickets but utilised the green-top by bowling their heart-outs amid extreme tough conditions of high heat and humidity. Litton was in all praise for his pace unit which he believes is gradually improving.
Traditionally spin bowling is the forte for Bangladesh sides especially at the low and slow home soils. But the recent Test saw lively pitch that was conducive for pacers as well as help for spinners who can bowl well.
Litton appreciates these kinds of wickets so all his bowlers get chances to showcase their skills and he looked forward to the future after getting success against Afghanistan.
The traditional wisdom suggests Test cricket is the test of attrition where players must show patience, resilience and caution. Batters have been advised for decades to protect their wickets and check hitting instincts. But with the emergence of shorter format batters around the world have become more adventurous with the mantra of more and more attack.
England team has taken ultra-aggressive style of “Bazball’ to throw away all the cautions to score runs in ultra rapid manner. Bangladesh also batted aggressively in both the innings, scoring around 4.5 per overs in the first innings to accumulate 382 and around five and a half for 426 in the second innings.
Litton, who himself is regarded as the most aesthetic stroke maker of the country, thought the aggressive approach is effective and has become a norm in modern day cricket.
“If the batter thinks the ball is there to hit, it is better to hit. Why should you leave when you get the chance of hitting it? Flow of runs also put opponents under pressure. Test matches used to be termed as five day matches in old days but most of the matches are not lengthening up to fifth day these. Over the last few years everybody is trying to score quickly and declare if they have good bowlers.”
With those words Litton seemed to give the message that Bangladesh is not only looking for more success but their approach to Test cricket is getting more aggressive and modern.