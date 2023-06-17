Litton confident of winning home and abroad sans big names

Bangladesh Test captain Litton Kumer Das said his young team is now confident of winning home and abroad even without the big names like Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh clinched an empathic 546-run win against Afghanistan in their one-off Test match in the fourth morning of the match on Saturday and Litton believes his team is capable of winning Tests.

Litton was captaining the side as their regular captain Shakib al Hasan missed the Test and the Tigers also missed the service of experienced opener Tamim Iqbal. But Litton quickly reminded the side clinched a historic Test away victory against New Zealand last year without those two big names.

“Without Shakib bhai and Tamim bhai we won in New Zealand with a young team. When we won a Test abroad our confidence grew. Everybody started keenly waiting for the next opportunity of playing a Test match. We will not get our three-four senior players after two to three years. If we cannot handle that from now on it will be tough if the change suddenly occurs.

“It would be better had they [Shakib and Tamim] played here, but it does not mean we are unable to come back from there. Our batting order and pipeline is gradually improving. All the newcomers have abilities.”