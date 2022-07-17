Dates for next 3 BPL seasons finalised

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Sunday said that the board is planning to call for expression of interest for ownership of seven Bangladesh Premier League franchises for the next three seasons within next week.

The ICC is yet to finalise the Future Tour Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027. However, cricket website ESPNCrincinfo has claimed that they have acquired a near final draft of the FTP and published it on their website.

In that draft, the ICC had allotted BCB the month of January to host the BPL, as per the board’s request.