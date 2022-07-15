Proliferation of T20 leagues puts squeeze on bilateral tours

The rise of lucrative franchise-based Twenty20 leagues was never going to be a bloodless coup and South Africa’s withdrawal from their tour of Australia this week suggests bilateral cricket, especially in the short formats, will be the casualty.

January’s trip across the Indian Ocean to play three One-Day Internationals (ODI) clashed with the launch of a new T20 league in the republic and Cricket South Africa (CSA) wanted its Proteas players available.