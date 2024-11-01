New Zealand win toss, bat against India in third Test

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against India as the tourists look for a series sweep in the third Test in Mumbai.

The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week with an unbeatable lead in the three-match series, and are now eyeing 3-0.

New Zealand made two changes from their victory in the second Test, bringing in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fit-again pace bowler Matt Henry.

Mitchell Santner, star of the second Test with 13 wickets in Pune, sits out with side strain. Pace bowler Tim Southee is also out.