Duckett ton drives England to 351-8 against Australia

Opener Ben Duckett struck a Champions Trophy record score of 165 off 143 balls as England racked up the highest total in the event's history after making 351-8 against Australia on Saturday.

The 30-year-old left-hander smashed his highest ODI score, and third century, as England built a commanding total after being sent in to bat on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore.

Duckett hit 17 four and three sixes to beat the previous best individual score of 145 in the Champions Trophy. New Zealand's Nathan Astle (2004) and Zimbabwean Andy Flower (2002) had shared the record.

In their opening Group B encounter, England also surpassed the previous highest innings tally in tournament history of 347-4 by New Zealand against the USA at The Oval in 2004.