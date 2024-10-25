New Zealand on top after Santner’s 7-53 in India

New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were 85-2 at tea in their second innings after Washington Sundar trapped Devon Conway lbw for 17 and Ravichandran Ashwin got Will Young for 23.

Skipper Tom Latham, on 37, and Rachin Ravindra, on seven, were batting at the break to keep up New Zealand’s hopes of a first-ever Test series win in India.

Santner stood out with his left-arm spin as he claimed his first five-wicket haul in 29 Test appearances to trump India at their own game of spin.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 but India’s batting fell apart, with the hosts bowled out in the second session in just 45.3 overs.