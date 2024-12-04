2nd Test
Aggressive batting key in historic victory: Miraz
Bangladesh stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has attributed their success against West Indies in the second and final Test to their aggressive batting, which sent a shockwave to West Indies and made them disarray even before they could regroup.
A vulnerable batting lineup that failed to come up with terms consistently suddenly came down heavily on the bowlers; it was surprising to see, and West Indies bowlers were no exception as they couldn’t expect such backlash.
Miraz said the aggressive batting was part of a strategic plan, which they executed successfully to win the final Test by 101 runs and draw the two-match series.
This victory was Bangladesh’s third and highest on overseas ground in a calendar year, breaking the two-Test win, also against the opponents, in 2009.
“The wicket was difficult, and I thought if we are not positive enough, it will be tough for us, so I was telling the batters to play with positive intent when we went to bat in the second innings,” Miraz told the newspersons at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday after his side’s victory.
“We got a lead of 18 runs, so it was important for us to extend the lead, and we knew that if we could score 250-plus, it would be easy for us to win the match.”
Miraz said he also changed the batting order of some players, which even surprised his teammates also.
“Mominul bhai was sick, and so I told Dipu (Shahadat Hossain) to bat in the No. 3 position... Even I changed my batting order too, promoting me to the No. 4 position. That’s all I did to score runs fluently,” he remarked, adding that he also gave Dipu freedom to attack right from the word go.
“I just told Dipu to play positively, and if you feel the first ball is there to be hit, you go for it, and no one will tell you anything, and I am giving you that freedom. Everyone was puzzled at that time. And he played like that, and his 28 runs were very important. When I batted at four, I also played with the same mentality because on this wicket, runs were very important.”
Jaker Ali Anik then executed the side’s aggressive approach with a rapid 91 runs that helped Bangladesh post 268 in the second innings and set West Indies a 287-run target for a victory.
While fast bowler Nahid Rana helped Bangladesh hit back in the first inning, wrapping up West Indies for 146 and taking an 18-run lead with his 5-61, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam spun the side to victory with 5-50 in the second innings. Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in the first innings.
Miraz, who led the side in the absence of injured regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, said he is happy that everyone followed his suggestion.
“I believe that we have the ability to come back strongly, and after losing the first Test, I said the same. So obviously I am feeling really good that we won the second match and drew the series,” he revealed.
“It’s a big achievement for me because I led the side for the first time. It’s a big thing for me, especially in the West Indies. The players played really well, and everyone supported me, and that is the reason I want to give credit to all the players, as they agreed to whatever I suggested, and I am feeling good about it.”
He also disclosed that every player was desperate to do anything for victory in the second Test.
“This was a unique feeling. Everyone was united and ready to do whatever it takes to win the game. In these conditions, it was tough for every player, but everyone wanted to win the match from their heart and was mentally ready.”