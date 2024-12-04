Aggressive batting key in historic victory: Miraz

“Mominul bhai was sick, and so I told Dipu (Shahadat Hossain) to bat in the No. 3 position... Even I changed my batting order too, promoting me to the No. 4 position. That’s all I did to score runs fluently,” he remarked, adding that he also gave Dipu freedom to attack right from the word go.

“I just told Dipu to play positively, and if you feel the first ball is there to be hit, you go for it, and no one will tell you anything, and I am giving you that freedom. Everyone was puzzled at that time. And he played like that, and his 28 runs were very important. When I batted at four, I also played with the same mentality because on this wicket, runs were very important.”

Jaker Ali Anik then executed the side’s aggressive approach with a rapid 91 runs that helped Bangladesh post 268 in the second innings and set West Indies a 287-run target for a victory.

While fast bowler Nahid Rana helped Bangladesh hit back in the first inning, wrapping up West Indies for 146 and taking an 18-run lead with his 5-61, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam spun the side to victory with 5-50 in the second innings. Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in the first innings.