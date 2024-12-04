Taijul Islam spins Bangladesh to series leveller with Windies

Taijul Islam snared five wickets for the 15th time in a Test innings to lead Bangladesh to a series-levelling 101-run victory over the West Indies on the fourth evening of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

After Jaker Ali’s Test-best innings of 91 lifted the tourists to 268 all out in their second innings and left the home team with a daunting victory target of 287, left-arm spinner Islam broke the back of the Caribbean side’s effort with five for 50 as they were dismissed for 185 in the day’s final session.