Mandhana amazed by Marufa’s ‘fire’

Bangladesh women’s team is mostly known for having a potent spin attack. But in the ongoing series against India, the bowler who has grabbed the spotlight is the young 18-year-old pacer Marufa Akter.

Marufa was the player of the match in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the series where she took 4-29 to help Bangladesh register their maiden ODI win against India.

In the following ODI and in the preceding Twenty20 series, Marufa impressed with her smooth run up, lethal in-swingers and the ability to extract movement off the pitch.