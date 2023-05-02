Nepal qualify for Asia Cup for first time

Nepal sealed the final spot in the Asia Cup 2023 after registering a victory against the UAE in the Premier Cup final on Tuesday.

With this victory, Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 which is slated for September.

Gulshan Jha was promoted to the No.3 spot in the batting order, and this move proved to be a masterstroke from skipper Rohit Paudel and coach Monty Desai.